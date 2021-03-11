First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

