First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,797 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

