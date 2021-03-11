First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $439.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.76. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

