First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

