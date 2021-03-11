First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,055. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

