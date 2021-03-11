First Horizon Corp Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 447.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

