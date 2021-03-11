First Horizon Corp Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 195,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in AbbVie by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 95,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,049,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

