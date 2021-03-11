First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $11.82 on Tuesday, hitting $252.99. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,233. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

