First Horizon Corp Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

