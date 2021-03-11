First Horizon Corp Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.17 and a 200 day moving average of $336.15. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

