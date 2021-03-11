First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,550 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

