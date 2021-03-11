First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

TSLA traded up $47.23 on Tuesday, hitting $610.23. 506,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $585.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.