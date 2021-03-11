First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $32.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.25. The stock had a trading volume of 246,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,883. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

