First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. 62,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

