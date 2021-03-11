First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

