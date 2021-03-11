First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.68. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

