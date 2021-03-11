FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 165,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.