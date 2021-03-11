FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 11th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMAC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 16,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

