Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Five Below posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Five Below stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $201.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,122,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

