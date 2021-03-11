Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 2.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,120. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $201.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

