Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five Below were worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

