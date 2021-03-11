Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.64. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 175,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

