Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 16.7% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.30 and last traded at $229.30. Approximately 1,283,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,352,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -534.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

