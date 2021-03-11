Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.39

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 7543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

