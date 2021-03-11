FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

