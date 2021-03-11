Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

