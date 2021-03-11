Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 128,583 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82.

On Friday, December 18th, Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Flex by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,150,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.