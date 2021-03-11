Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

FLXN traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 599,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,274. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

