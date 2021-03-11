Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.