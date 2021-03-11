Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

