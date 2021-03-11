Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.17, with a volume of 54743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

About Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.