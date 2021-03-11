FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 12,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,576. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

