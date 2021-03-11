FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $958,757.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $958,757.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00713853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

