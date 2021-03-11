Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 164,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 98,351 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.71. 423,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,728,754. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

