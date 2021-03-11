Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,422. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93.

