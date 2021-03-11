Fortis Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IEMG stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 362,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

