Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 58,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

