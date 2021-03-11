FortKnoxster Trading 109.9% Higher Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $251,503.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

