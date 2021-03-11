Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. 717,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 983,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

