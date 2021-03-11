Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.81% from the company’s previous close.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 190,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

