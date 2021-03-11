Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Up 5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $132.46. Approximately 562,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 153,031 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

