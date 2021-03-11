Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ FRG opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.