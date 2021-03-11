Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.08.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

