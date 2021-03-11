Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 155,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.