Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Up 579.0% in February

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, an increase of 579.0% from the February 11th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock remained flat at $$6.08 on Thursday. 7,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,559. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

