Front Street Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,106 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 4,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

