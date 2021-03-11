Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36,256 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the quarter. Colfax comprises about 2.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Colfax worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

