Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,525,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $80.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

