Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.23 ($52.03).

FPE opened at €35.55 ($41.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

