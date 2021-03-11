Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.29

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and traded as low as $27.77. Fujitsu shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 54,081 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

